Tu Youyou receives the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2015. Tu said making two changes to the way artemisinin is used to treat malaria may solve the problem of resistance. Photo: Reuters
Chinese scientists may have found a way to tackle resistance to malaria drug artemisinin
- Problem could be solved by extending course of treatment and introducing new supplementary drugs, according to Nobel Prize winner Tu Youyou
- Disease expert calls it a step forward but says ‘there are still many unknowns’
Scientists in China believe they have identified the reason why some children repeatedly catch the common cold. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists find link between acne and common cold
- Study of children prone to recurring colds identifies abnormally high presence of skin affecting bacteria
- More research needed but study holds out prospect of future treatments
