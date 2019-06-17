Channels

Tu Youyou receives the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2015. Tu said making two changes to the way artemisinin is used to treat malaria may solve the problem of resistance. Photo: Reuters
Science

Chinese scientists may have found a way to tackle resistance to malaria drug artemisinin

  • Problem could be solved by extending course of treatment and introducing new supplementary drugs, according to Nobel Prize winner Tu Youyou
  • Disease expert calls it a step forward but says ‘there are still many unknowns’
Topic |   China science
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 9:40pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:40pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Scientists in China believe they have identified the reason why some children repeatedly catch the common cold. Photo: Shutterstock
Science

Chinese scientists find link between acne and common cold

  • Study of children prone to recurring colds identifies abnormally high presence of skin affecting bacteria
  • More research needed but study holds out prospect of future treatments
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 5:00pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 4 Jun, 2019

