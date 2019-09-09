Chinese scientists are awaiting approval of their seaweed-based drug that could ease the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease. Photo: Shutterstock
Could a seaweed-based drug offer relief from the ravages of Alzheimer’s?
- Scientists in Shanghai link degenerative condition to bacteria in human gut
- Trials show GV-971 brought ‘significant improvement’ to early or medium stage patients with the disease
