A Wuhan Children’s Hospital staff member attends to a baby infected with the coronavirusMARCH 6. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 mothers and babies in Wuhan study off to better start than those during Sars outbreak, doctors report in Lancet
- Early Wuhan study finds only one of seven infants returns positive result soon after birth
- More research needed to assess mother-to-baby transmission of coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A Wuhan Children’s Hospital staff member attends to a baby infected with the coronavirusMARCH 6. Photo: Reuters