The musical map of the virus aims to identify its weak spots. Photo: AP
China /  Science

This is the sound of the coronavirus, according to scientists. It’s not as spiky as you might think

  • Project has serious purpose because the musical map of its protein structure may help identify areas that can be targeted by drugs and antibodies
  • Research team assigned each amino acid a different note, but admits it chose to play it on a Japanese stringed instrument to give a soothing effect
Alice Yan
Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Apr, 2020

