Experimental coronavirus treatment remdesivir shows promise in study where two thirds of patients improved

  • Study sponsored by drug’s developer Gilead finds dozens of patients, including some on ventilators, improved after 10 days of treatment
  • Experts urge caution due to small size of study and serious side effects reported in some cases
Alice Yan
Updated: 7:59pm, 11 Apr, 2020

The experimental drug has not yet been approved for use. Photo: AFP
