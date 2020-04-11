The experimental drug has not yet been approved for use. Photo: AFP
Experimental coronavirus treatment remdesivir shows promise in study where two thirds of patients improved
- Study sponsored by drug’s developer Gilead finds dozens of patients, including some on ventilators, improved after 10 days of treatment
- Experts urge caution due to small size of study and serious side effects reported in some cases
