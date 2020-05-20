Scientists say macrophages were switched off in some patients with severe lung infections. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Coronavirus: how severe lung infections knock out a key immune defence

  • Scientists say that a type of cell that kills harmful organisms can be paralysed, making patients more vulnerable to other diseases
  • But there is a trigger for reviving the cells, raising implications for treatment, they say
Topic |   Disease
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00am, 20 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientists say macrophages were switched off in some patients with severe lung infections. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE