Scientists say macrophages were switched off in some patients with severe lung infections. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: how severe lung infections knock out a key immune defence
- Scientists say that a type of cell that kills harmful organisms can be paralysed, making patients more vulnerable to other diseases
- But there is a trigger for reviving the cells, raising implications for treatment, they say
Topic | Disease
Scientists say macrophages were switched off in some patients with severe lung infections. Photo: Xinhua