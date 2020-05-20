The antibody was discovered in a patient the American researchers had been studying since 2004. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: antibody found in Sars patient could help fight Covid-19, US study says
- ‘S309’ shown to have a strong ability to bind to and disable the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, researchers at University of Washington School of Medicine say
- Clinical trials of two drug candidates, which are genetically engineered versions of S309, expected to begin this summer
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The antibody was discovered in a patient the American researchers had been studying since 2004. Photo: Shutterstock