The antibody was discovered in a patient the American researchers had been studying since 2004. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Coronavirus: antibody found in Sars patient could help fight Covid-19, US study says

  • ‘S309’ shown to have a strong ability to bind to and disable the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, researchers at University of Washington School of Medicine say
  • Clinical trials of two drug candidates, which are genetically engineered versions of S309, expected to begin this summer
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Alice Yan in Shanghai and Snow Xia

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The antibody was discovered in a patient the American researchers had been studying since 2004. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE