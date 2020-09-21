Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong (centre) says even if a safe and effective vaccine is developed, it may not be widely available for at least a year. Photo: WeiboInfectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong (centre) says even if a safe and effective vaccine is developed, it may not be widely available for at least a year. Photo: Weibo
Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong (centre) says even if a safe and effective vaccine is developed, it may not be widely available for at least a year. Photo: Weibo
China /  Science

Coronavirus: second wave over winter ‘inevitable’ in China, infectious disease expert says

  • Shanghai specialist points to situation in Europe, saying vaccine will be the only way to contain the pandemic – but that could be at least a year away
  • His remarks come as southwestern Yunnan province goes into ‘wartime mode’ to tackle an outbreak of cases

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:57pm, 21 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong (centre) says even if a safe and effective vaccine is developed, it may not be widely available for at least a year. Photo: WeiboInfectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong (centre) says even if a safe and effective vaccine is developed, it may not be widely available for at least a year. Photo: Weibo
Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong (centre) says even if a safe and effective vaccine is developed, it may not be widely available for at least a year. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE