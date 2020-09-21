Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong (centre) says even if a safe and effective vaccine is developed, it may not be widely available for at least a year. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: second wave over winter ‘inevitable’ in China, infectious disease expert says
- Shanghai specialist points to situation in Europe, saying vaccine will be the only way to contain the pandemic – but that could be at least a year away
- His remarks come as southwestern Yunnan province goes into ‘wartime mode’ to tackle an outbreak of cases
Topic | Coronavirus China
Infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong (centre) says even if a safe and effective vaccine is developed, it may not be widely available for at least a year. Photo: Weibo