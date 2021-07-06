The so-called Assembled Kinetic Impactor within China’s Long March 5 (CZ-5) rocket. The country hopes this device, on more than 20 rockets, will deflect potentially lethal asteroids and avoid devastation on Earth. Photo: Handout.
How 23 giant Chinese rockets could save the world from ‘doomsday’ asteroid
- China can send mammoth machines into space which travel for years then deflect problematic rocks
- Same devices have been criticised recently because one plummeted back to Earth in uncontrolled re-entry
