China to send cargo spacecraft to Tiangong station, followed by new crew

  • Final testing is under way on Tianzhou-3 and carrier rocket to transport supplies next month, source says
  • Three more astronauts are to be launched into orbit in October on the Shenzhou-13, which will bring back the current crew

William Zheng
Updated: 6:00am, 17 Aug, 2021

