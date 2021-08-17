The Long March-7 Y4 (pictured) and Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft have arrived at the Wenchang launch site and are being prepared for next month’s mission. Photo: Handout
China to send cargo spacecraft to Tiangong station, followed by new crew
- Final testing is under way on Tianzhou-3 and carrier rocket to transport supplies next month, source says
- Three more astronauts are to be launched into orbit in October on the Shenzhou-13, which will bring back the current crew
