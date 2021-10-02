The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre has put back the start of the Shenzhou 13 mission. Photo: AFP The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre has put back the start of the Shenzhou 13 mission. Photo: AFP
The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre has put back the start of the Shenzhou 13 mission. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

China delays launch of next mission to Tiangong space station

  • A source at the launch centre says there are no technical issues, but putting back Shenzhou 13’s lift-off time will ensure the preparations are spot on
  • The crew will spend six months at the space station and will be given supplies to ensure they hold the first Lunar New Year celebration in space

Topic |   China's space programme
William ZhengHolly Chik
William Zheng and Holly Chik

Updated: 5:00am, 2 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre has put back the start of the Shenzhou 13 mission. Photo: AFP The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre has put back the start of the Shenzhou 13 mission. Photo: AFP
The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre has put back the start of the Shenzhou 13 mission. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE