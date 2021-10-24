The Chang’e 5 lunar probe gathers samples on the moon. Photo: China National Space Administration via AFP The Chang’e 5 lunar probe gathers samples on the moon. Photo: China National Space Administration via AFP
The Chang’e 5 lunar probe gathers samples on the moon. Photo: China National Space Administration via AFP
China /  Science

Scientists in China call for Chang’e 5 moon mission research to be published in Chinese to make it accessible at home

  • Access to results research on publicly funded missions limited in China, scientists say
  • Some domestic journals available in Chinese and English, publisher says

Topic |   China's space programme
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 1:54pm, 24 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chang’e 5 lunar probe gathers samples on the moon. Photo: China National Space Administration via AFP The Chang’e 5 lunar probe gathers samples on the moon. Photo: China National Space Administration via AFP
The Chang’e 5 lunar probe gathers samples on the moon. Photo: China National Space Administration via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE