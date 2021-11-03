China’s elephant ivory trade ban and law enforcement actions have had a profound effect, but the demand for mammoth ivory raises red flags. Photo: Weibo China’s elephant ivory trade ban and law enforcement actions have had a profound effect, but the demand for mammoth ivory raises red flags. Photo: Weibo
China’s elephant ivory trade ban and law enforcement actions have had a profound effect, but the demand for mammoth ivory raises red flags. Photo: Weibo
China’s ivory ban at risk from legal online trade in woolly mammoth tusks, secret probe finds

  • Most online ads for wildlife products did not fall under ‘protected’ status in China, Hague-based non-profit finds in four-month study
  • High volume of woolly mammoth ivory ads sparks fears these could drive up demand for elephant ivory or act as a cover for trade in the banned product

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 4:28pm, 3 Nov, 2021

