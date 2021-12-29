Earthrise over the moon. China aims to set up a lunar research base sooner than planned. Photo: AFP/Nasa
China speeds up moon base plan in space race against the US
- The new aim of the Chang’e 8 moon landing mission is to set up a lunar research station by around 2027, space authority deputy director says
- Concerns over US Artemis Accords programme may be behind uncharacteristic rush from the Chinese side, scientists behind project say
