The network will consist of around 1,000 satellites. Photo: Shutterstock
China to start building 5G satellite network to challenge Elon Musk’s Starlink
- The project by start-up GalaxySpace aims to compete with the US company by offering high-speed internet services to remote areas
- The constellation of satellites will be far smaller than Starlink’s, but scientists involved in the project say it will offer speeds of up to 500 Mbps
Topic | China's space programme
The network will consist of around 1,000 satellites. Photo: Shutterstock