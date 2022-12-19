An ambulance outside a fever clinic in Beijing on Monday. China has reported the first Covid-related deaths in weeks amid a surge in cases. Photo: AP
An ambulance outside a fever clinic in Beijing on Monday. China has reported the first Covid-related deaths in weeks amid a surge in cases. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Science

China reports first 2 Covid deaths since virus controls eased

  • Number of deaths reported smaller than expected ‘but consistent with the very low rate of PCR testing’, expert says
  • Cases are surging in Beijing, where hospitals are filling up and there is an apparent rise in demand at funeral homes

Xinlu LiangZhenzhen Liu
Xinlu Liang and Zhenzhen Liu

Updated: 8:45pm, 19 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An ambulance outside a fever clinic in Beijing on Monday. China has reported the first Covid-related deaths in weeks amid a surge in cases. Photo: AP
An ambulance outside a fever clinic in Beijing on Monday. China has reported the first Covid-related deaths in weeks amid a surge in cases. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE