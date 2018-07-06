NewsChinaSociety
image

350 flights cancelled in Shanghai as Chinese city lashed by heavy rain, thunderstorms

Meteorological office issues weather alerts for high winds and downpours, as airports struggle to keep things moving

PUBLISHED : Friday, 06 July, 2018, 3:32pm
UPDATED : Friday, 06 July, 2018, 3:32pm

Comments:  

Erin Chan
Erin Chan

Almost 350 flights were cancelled at Shanghai’s two international airports on Thursday as the region was bombarded with torrential rain and thunderstorms, local media reported.

Hongqiao International, was the worse hit, with 180 inbound and outbound flights halted, news website Thepaper.cn reported on Friday.

The east China city’s principal airport, Pudong International, recorded 145 cancelled flights, the report said.

The Shanghai Meteorological Service issued a yellow warning for heavy rains and a blue alert for high winds about noon on Thursday. It said that as well as the cancelled flights, those that did take off and land experienced delays of between two and four hours.

Flights at airports in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province, and Nanjing, capital of east China’s Jiangsu province, were also badly affected by the weather, the news report said, without elaborating.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the delays continued until late afternoon on Thursday.

 

