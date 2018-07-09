A would-be armed robber got more than he bargained for when he came up against a determined shopworker in east China, state media reported.

Footage from a surveillance camera in a convenience store in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu province, shows a man placing a selection of items on the counter in front of the cashier about 4am on Sunday morning. But instead of paying for them, he pulls out a knife and points it at the woman and then at the till, CCTV reported the same day.

The cashier, however – identified as a woman surnamed Wang – was unfazed by the situation and stood her ground.

“I won’t give you any money,” she is heard saying on the footage after shouting to a workmate to call the police.

“Try to rob [me] if you have the guts,” she said.

Her words worked, and the 22-year-old knifeman, surnamed Liu, picked up his items and made for the exit.

But Wang was not going to let him get away that easily, so she gave chase, the report said.

Footage from a second camera outside the store shows a passer-by chasing after the suspect with Wang also in hot pursuit.

The pair detained the man and marched him back inside the shop to wait for the police, the report said.

“As soon as he walked into store I thought there was something odd about him,” Wang said. “He was really shifty eyed.”

Liu is now in detention pending a full investigation, the report said.