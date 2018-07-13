Nineteen killed in Chinese chemical plant blast

Nineteen people have been killed in an explosion at a chemical plant in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, local authorities said.

The explosion happened at 6.30pm on Thursday in an industrial zone in Jiangan county, according to a statement issued by the Sichuan Industry Safety Supervision Administration.

Twelve people were injured in the accident, the cause of which is under investigation, the statement said.

None of those injured were in a critical condition, according to the local government.

Footage from state television channel CCTV showed heavy smoke rising from the factory, which was owned by the Hengda Science and Technology Company.

Fire crews sent to the scene put out the fire later on Thursday and local firefighters told The Beijing News that the blast had been caused by exploding methanol but did not provide further details.

The Southern Metropolis News reported that a mainland business registration database showed that Hengda had been established three years ago and was listed as a chemical product manufacturer and distributor.

Last year the provincial Environmental Protection Department approved its application to lease more land in the industrial zone to build more facilities for producing chemical intermediates, the newspaper reports.