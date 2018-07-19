Chinese professor accused of attacking hospital staff

A Chinese university professor has been accused of verbally insulting a nurse and then attacking a laboratory chief who tried to intervene, according to media reports.

The 48-year-old academic, surnamed An, became enraged after the nurse had repeatedly failed to draw a blood sample from his wife, Beijing Youth Daily reported yesterday.

When the head of the clinical laboratory at Northwest Women and Children Hospital in Xian, the capital of the northwestern province of Shaanxi, tried to calm the man, he was repeatedly kicked and punched and left with mild concussion and cuts.

CCTV footage of the alleged incident on Tuesday was posted on the NetEase website and has since been widely circulated online.

The hospital said it had filed a police report into the incident.

An’s employer, Xidian University, issued a statement via its Weibo channel saying that it had “severely disciplined” the academic, adding that he was reflecting on his “mistake”.

The statement added that the university “sincerely apologises” for the academic’s actions which had “caused negative impacts on society”.

“We feel really heartbroken about the incident as our school highly values the discipline of teachers. The school will learn its lessons, strengthen morality training among teachers and uphold a good image,” the statement continued.

China’s overburdened and underresourced hospitals have witnessed a string of similar incidents in recent years – some of them fatal – as angry patients take out their frustrations on medical staff.

Last year an academic at another university in Xian, the Shaanxi University of Science and Technology, was detained for 10 days after assaulting a female road sweeper following an argument.