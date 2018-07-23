Two sisters, aged five and three, were found dead after being trapped inside a hot car in southeast China, seven hours after they went missing, according to local media.

Their grandfather discovered the girls in their uncle’s car, which was parked outside their home in the city of Bengbu, Anhui province, on Thursday, Kankanews.com reported.

The grandfather, who took care of the girls and was not identified, was said to have been taking an afternoon nap when they went missing and did not find them until the evening, according to the report on Saturday.

Their mother, who is the family’s main breadwinner, was at work at the time, neighbours were quoted as saying. The girls’ father is said to have health problems and cannot work.

The sisters were believed to have been playing inside the car, which had been left unlocked, on the hot summer’s day, but they could not open the door to get out again, a police source was quoted as saying.

“[The uncle] had parked the car outside their home while he went to run some errands,” another police officer from the provincial bureau said.

“He said he did press the car key button to lock the vehicle, but it’s possible the car door was not shut properly.”

The mercury reached 36 degrees Celsius (96 Fahrenheit) in Bengbu on Thursday, and average temperatures had been over 30 degrees for the previous two weeks, according to AccuWeather.

Last month, a four-year-old boy was found dead in a hot car in central Hunan province after being left there while a relative ran errands.