6 killed in Country Garden construction site collapse in eastern China

Six people died after a construction site managed by developer Country Garden – including temporary housing for workers – collapsed in heavy rain and strong wind in eastern China on Thursday night, according to local authorities.

Another 10 people were taken to hospital with injuries and three were in critical condition, the government of Luan, in Anhui province, said on Friday.

Country Garden, China’s biggest developer by sales, said it had halted all of its projects while it carries out safety checks.

“Regarding the recent accident, we have told all of our construction sites to immediately stop work and check for safety issues,” the Hong Kong-listed developer said in a statement on Friday.

The collapse occurred at around 11.40pm on Thursday during heavy rain and strong wind, the company said.

Housing and development officials from Luan told Shanghai news outlet Thepaper.cn that bad weather had brought down structures at the site and the incident was being investigated.

Last month, one person died and nine others were injured when scaffolding collapsed at another Country Garden construction site in Shanghai, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Guangdong-based Country Garden has a market capitalisation of US$44.8 billion and was the top developer in China last year by sales contracts – valued at 550.8 billion yuan (US$81.2 billion) – more than half of which were in third- and fourth-tier cities.