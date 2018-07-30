Four people on board a civilian helicopter suffered only minor injuries after the aircraft crashed in a car park in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Monday morning.

The pilot steered the Bell helicopter owned by Reignwood Star Aviation away from crowded areas before it crashed in Naidong village near the Jingcheng motorway in the northeast of the city, state-run Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Witnesses said the helicopter spun around a number of times before plummeting nose-first to the ground at about 11am, the report said.

“The helicopter lost control in mid-air,” the report quoted a witness as saying. “The plane was really loud when it lost control a few hundred metres away ... The pilot steered the helicopter and ... it landed in an empty car park.”

A helicopter suddenly dropped in Beijing near Naizi County, Chaoyang District, around 11 am today. No injuries from the crash reported; the accident is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/j3sw5mErMo — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) July 30, 2018

There were three men and one woman in the helicopter. The woman, who appeared to be a pilot, and a male passenger crawled out of the aircraft, a witness said.

No one on the ground was injured, Beijing police said.

Bell Helicopter told Reuters the helicopter was a Bell 429 aircraft.

Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical workers attended the scene.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China and Bell Helicopter are investigating the cause of the crash.