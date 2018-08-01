A driver was detained by police this week after he was filmed deliberately banging his truck 11 times into an SUV which was blocking his way out of a car park in southern China.

In the video shared widely on Chinese social media, the man, identified only by his surname Li, was seen repeatedly ramming his green pick-up truck into a white SUV which was in his way as he backed the truck out of his parking space, in Liuzhou, in Guangxi province. The footage was posted on various social media platforms on Tuesday.

In a report by Pear Video, Li said he took the decision to ram the other vehicle because he had to pay his staff their salaries.

Li said he had 210,000 yuan (US$30,784) to hand out to his workers. “Today is the 30th and I have to pay them,” he said.

He said he had spent half an hour trying to get in touch with the owner of the SUV, called Zhang, using the number Zhang had written on a note he left on his windscreen.

Li said he could not just walk around the streets carrying that much cash and he did not have time to wait for the driver. He then decided to crash his truck into the SUV, explaining what he had done in a text he sent to Zhang.

The SUV driver said he had to deal with an emergency at the construction project where he worked and stopped where he did because he could not find a space in the car park.

“I couldn’t even find a parking spot next to the highway, every spot was full,” Zhang said in the video. He did not intend to stay long and hoped he would not cause a problem for any other drivers.

The traffic police department will refer Li and Zhang to Liudong police station for mediation, before a decision is made on damages and compensation. It is not yet known if either of them will be charged.