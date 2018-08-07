Chinese scientists have discovered the most lithium-rich giant star ever known, which could shed new light on how the universe evolved.

The new discovery has 3,000 times as much lithium as the sun yet its mass is just 50 per cent greater, astronomers from the National Astronomical Observatories of China (NAOC) said in a study published on Monday in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy.

The unnamed star is located in the direction of the constellation Ophiuchus, northwest of the centre of the Milky Way, and 4,500 light years from Earth, the study said.

It was discovered by analysing images captured by the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope in northern China.

The telescope has been conducting regular surveys of the night sky since 2012 and in that time has helped scientists to create the world’s largest database of celestial spectra, with about 10 million.

Astronomers use the images to determine the composition of stars.

“Lithium is one of the key elements that connects the Big Bang, the interstellar medium and stars,” said Yan Hongliang, an assistant research fellow with the NAOC and a lead scientist on the study.

“The evolution of lithium has been widely studied in modern astrophysics, but our understanding of it is still quite limited.”

The Big Bang model is the widely held theory of how the universe came into being and subsequently evolved over the past 13.8 billion years.

Lithium is silvery white metal with the atomic number 3. Along with hydrogen and helium it was created during the Big Bang. The metal is widely used in electronics. Lithium batteries power mobile phones, laptops, electronic vehicles and drones.

Yan said he and his team were surprised to find the star had such a large amount of lithium in relation to its age. Giant stars generally contain only small amounts of lithium, he said.

One hypothesis was that the star swallowed its planet – like the sun consuming the Earth – and absorbed its lithium, Yan said.

Another proffers that lithium formed inside the giant star and transferred to the surface.

“It is still too soon to draw any firm conclusions,” Yan said.

“There are some hints that the lithium-rich phenomenon might be due to more than one scenario.”

Lithium-rich stars were first discovered by American astronomers George Wallerstein and Chris Sneden in 1982.