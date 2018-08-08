A fish trader lost his entire load of live carp, valued at 35,000 yuan (US$5,118), after an accident on a highway in Eastern China.

He lost control after his truck blew a tyre and his cargo emptied onto the hot tarmac, local media reported.

CCTV footage showed the truck of the trader, from Lishui, Zhejiang province, mounting the side of the G1513 Wenzhou-Lishui road on Sunday, while in a tunnel, despite his best efforts to stop it overturning. The clip, posted on The Paper on Tuesday, has been shared online.

Nearly 2,000 carp were scattered across the road and died due to suffocation. The trader was on his way from Jiangxi to Wenzhou city.

It is thought the tyre exploded because of the very hot surface temperature of the tarmac.

Certain parts of China have been affected by a prolonged heatwave, including Lishui. Over the last two weeks daytime temperatures there have reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius, according to Accuweather.

Sea cucumber farmers count cost of heatwave – but for some it’s a boon

On the video clip the trader, who was not named, is seen explaining to a local police officer that he had bought 12,000kg of carp and agreed a price of nine yuan a kilogram.

“They are already dead in the expressway, what can I do,” he said.

The driver later called the highway rescue department to help clear the carp from the road.