A six-year-old boy in southwestern China was rescued two days after being kidnapped when his suspected abductor turned himself over to the police, local media reported.

The boy, nicknamed Xiao Long from Kunming, Yunnan province, was taken to a police station in Baoshan, 490km (300 miles) away from his home on Saturday.

CCTV footage showed that the boy had been playing arcade games outside a supermarket on Thursday when a man dressed in blue who had been loitering in the area picked him up and carried him away, Yunnan.cn reported.

At that time the boy’s father, a man surnamed Long, was selling fruit from a stall just 10 metres away.

Long and his wife did not discover that their son had vanished until he failed to come home for dinner.

“I was thinking, maybe he went to his classmate’s house during this period.”

The police later named a man named 53-year-old man from Baoshan with the surname Liu as the prime suspect in the case and he later turned himself over to police along with the boy.

During the abduction the boy’s captor read to him and played games with him in an effort to keep him calm, the report said.

Liu has now been detained on suspicion of abducting a child under the age of 14, which can carry a five-year prison sentence.