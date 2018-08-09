Authorities in southeast China are investigating claims that a kindergarten teacher physically assaulted three children in her care, local media reported.

The teacher at the Changchunten Growth Centre in Hefei, Anhui province, is accused of kicking and slapping two pupils, and stepping on the face of a third while the child was having an afternoon nap, Anhui Business Daily reported on its website.

The report also contained footage of the alleged incidents, apparently taken from the school’s own surveillance cameras. It did not say how it had acquired the film but said the assaults all happened on August 2.

The father of one of the children, a girl – the genders of the other two pupils were not stated – said his daughter told him about the incident on Monday, at which time he approached the school to find out what had happened.

“For the teacher to treat my child this way is unimaginable,” he was quoted as saying.

The parent, identified only by his surname Bian, said his daughter had been at the school for just a week and that the tuition fees were 5,000 yuan (US$730) a month.

He said that after recounting the story to a friend, that person said that his child was the youngster seen in the video footage apparently being stepped on while sleeping.

“The teacher was wearing shoes at that time, and she stepped directly on the child’s face,” he said.

Bian said the school initially denied the incidents had taken place, but changed tack after he produced the video from the newspaper’s website, which had also been widely shared on social media.

“The school wouldn’t admit their error until we showed them the video footage,” he said.

Bian also notified the police and local education authorities, both of which are now investigating the allegations, the report said.

An initial inquiry found that the kindergarten was unlicensed, the report said.