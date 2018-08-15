At least one person was killed and 10 others injured in northeast China on Wednesday when a liquefied gas tank exploded in a restaurant that was being renovated, a local newspaper reported.

The blast, which happened about 8.10am at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province, caused significant structural damage not only to the eatery but also several neighbouring buildings, The Beijing News reported.

At least five parked cars were also hit by flying debris, the report said.

The person killed was identified as a 30-year-old woman. The details of the other victims’ injuries were not given.

People living nearby said they were shocked by the force of the blast.

“I was watching television at home and almost jumped out of my seat when I heard a really loud bang,” one person was quoted as saying.

“When I turned round I saw dense smoke coming through my window and then it shattered into pieces.”

The city’s fire service dispatched eight trucks and sniffer dogs to help with the search and rescue effort, while the local gas company sent seven vehicles to assist, the report said.

Officials said an investigation had been started to determine the exact cause of the blast.