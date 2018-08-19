A calligraphy teacher has been sentenced to three years in jail for molesting an 11-year-old girl in southwestern China, local media reported.

The 43-year-old man, with the surname Wang, was found guilty of molesting the girl in January at an extracurricular school in Kunming in Yunnan province, the Chuncheng Evening News reported on Saturday.

He took the girl alone into a room telling her that he needed to conduct a physical examination to check whether she was suited to being his apprentice.

He then told her to remove some of her clothes and lie down on a couch before he sexually assaulted her.

Wang told the girl not to tell her parents about the incident.

But when she got home her parents noticed something was wrong and asked her what was troubling her. She then burst into tears and told them what and had happened and they immediately called the police.

The man initially denied any wrongdoing but the police investigation found evidence to corroborate the girl’s account and he finally admitted his guilt.

Wang then tried to convince the court in Kunming to give him a light sentence, producing numerous awards he had been given to prove he was an accomplished calligrapher.

The newspaper reported that he had also promised to do more educational work if he was given an early release, but the court jailed him for three years.

The victim’s mother said the girl had torn up all her calligraphy books and had become quiet and withdrawn since the assault.