Police have arrested a 54-year-old man in southern China after six people were killed and 12 others wounded in a rampage on Monday morning, according to police reports.

The man, identified only as Huang, had been involved in a dispute with girlfriend, surnamed Zhao, at her home in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, before allegedly killing her along with three of her relatives, including her mother, Liuzhou police said in an online statement on Tuesday.

Huang then drove to Wenchang Bridge in the city centre and allegedly lashed out at the crowd blocking his way, stabbing 14 people, two fatally, the police report said.

The police statement said Huang was arrested at the scene and allegedly admitted killing Zhao and her mother.

The wounded were in a stable condition, reports said.

Zhao’s former husband, identified only as Li, said he and Zhao had a 28-year-old daughter who lived with her mother, China News Service reported.

“What should not have happened has happened. There is no use ... I am in despair,” Li was quoted as saying. “I don’t even know how to express my despair. My heart is full of tears.”

The autonomous region’s blood bank was inundated with donors, with more than 600 members of the public contributing blood to the wounded.

Three police branches and two procuratorate offices in the city had been assigned to the case, prosecutors said in an online statement.