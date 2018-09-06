A motorist in central China has been detained for demolishing a temporary traffic light in an apparent fit of pique, according to local media.

The 36-year-old, surnamed Xin, was driving home in Jinshi, Hunan province, about 10pm on August 21 when he was stopped by a red light at an intersection, news website Cdyee.com reported on Thursday.

After waiting for about two minutes, Xin got out of his car, walked up to the temporary structure and pulled it to the floor, footage from a nearby surveillance camera showed.

He then returned to his car and drove off, the report said.

After reviewing the incident, local police spent two weeks trying to track down the driver. On Wednesday, Xin was given five days’ administrative detention.

In custody he told police that he had been in a bad mood at the time of the incident as he had been arguing with a friend at a nearby hotel, the report said.

He was also fined for the offence, but the report did not say how much.