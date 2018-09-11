Hero son dies while defending his mother in northern China marketplace

A 23-year-old man has died after he was stabbed while trying to protect his mother from a snatch thief in a vegetable market in northern China.

Local police said the incident happened at 7am on Saturday in Wuji county, Hebei province. The names of the man, who had a wife and a two-year-old daughter, and his mother have not been released. Police said a 31-year-old man had been detained.

The mother told news website Thepaper.cn that she had asked her son to accompany her to the market after being threatened by a bag snatcher there three days before.

The woman, who runs a village grocery store, goes to the market regularly to buy vegetables and meat, usually bringing around 2,000 yuan (US$290) of cash in her bag.

She said she asked her son to go with her on Saturday, as she thought “bag snatchers only target women and I won’t feel afraid with my son there”.

Once at the market she left her son sitting in the car and was returning to the vehicle when she was approached from behind by a man who tried to grab her bag.

The woman said she ran towards her car with the would-be snatcher in pursuit. She was about a metre away when her son got out of the vehicle and pushed the man away. It was then, she said, that the attacker took out a knife and approached them again.

“I told my son to run away. He didn’t. Instead he dragged me behind his back,” she said.

“My boy never fought with others before. He didn’t hide himself and just stood in front of me to protect me.

“I saw that man stab my boy several times. My boy fell down with his hands touching his heart.”

A nearby store owner was injured when he and others intervened to subdue the man and was treated in hospital.

Sympathetic members of the public raised 2,000 yuan to help the dead man’s wife and child.