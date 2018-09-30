Chinese farmer dies after being attacked by pig

A farmer in southwest China has died after being attacked by a pig in a market, local media reported.

The man, identified only by his surname Yuan, was found dead with a severed artery and covered in blood near a sty at the market in Liupanshui in Guizhou province.

He had travelled with a cousin, surnamed Wu, from their home in the neighbouring province of Yunnan on Wednesday to sell 15 pigs, Guiyang Evening News reported.

His cousin found him dead the following morning and told the newspaper that the door to a neighbouring sty was open and there was a large male pig with blood on its mouth.

A forensic investigation confirmed that the animal, which weighed around 250kg (550lb), had killed Yuan, the report said.

“My cousin’s legs were bloody and mangled,” Wu said. He added that the banknotes in his cousin’s pockets – the proceeds from selling some of his pigs – were also covered in blood.

Security cameras showed that Yuan had gone to the market at 4.40am – apparently to feed his remaining pigs – and was found dead around an hour later.

The killer pig did not belong to the pair, although the identity of its owner was not yet clear.

A manager at the market said the killer pig had now been locked away to prevent it attacking anyone else and to preserve evidence from the scene.

The market and Yuan’s family are now negotiating compensation with the help of the police.