Managers at Chinese property giant Wanda fired for using Young Pioneers’ red scarf in adverts
Judicial investigation launched after Shandong Wanda subsidiary used patriotic symbol in adverts
Three senior managers at a property developer in eastern China have been sacked after using the red scarf, a symbol of the Young Pioneers, in advertisements.
The producer of the advertisement for a subsidiary of the property giant Wanda in Heze, a city in Shandong province, is also facing a judicial investigation for breaching the law that forbids its use for commercial purposes, Legal Daily reported.
Chinese primary schoolchildren are given a red scarf when they join the Young Pioneers.
They wear the garment when attending school, especially for events like flag-raising ceremonies or at the start of the school term.
Japanese porn star Sora Aoi wears Young Pioneers’ red scarf at charity event sparking anger in China
At a road safety campaign event in Heze earlier this week the local subsidiary of the property giant Wanda handed out 100 red scarves advertising the company to pupils from Danyang Road Primary School.
In the evening teachers found the ad and asked students to return the red scarves to the school the following day.
But the principal of the school Lu Yongmei still received a “serious warning” from the local authorities, the report said.
Chinese student who could ‘never love my country’ expelled after two weeks for being unpatriotic
In August a love potion maker in Shanghai was forced to apologise for letting the Japanese former porn star Sora Aoi wear the scarf at a charity event.
