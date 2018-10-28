A major rescue operation was underway in southwest China on Sunday after a bus plunged off a bridge into the deep waters of the Yangtze River following a head-on collision with a car.

Two bodies were pulled from the water in Chongqing that afternoon, state media reported, as rescue operations continued.

It was not known how many people were on the bus at the time of the accident nor whether it was in service.

Two divers have located the wreckage of the bus 65 metres (215ft) below the river surface, news portal Thepaper.cn reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said the local fire service had deployed 50 firefighters, five fire engines and two rescue boats to the scene.

The Number 22 bus is thought to have collided head-on with a car on Yangtze River No 2 Bridge in the city’s Wanzhou district at around 10am on Sunday and then crashed through the barriers.

The district’s police authority said on its Sina Weibo account that was investigating the cause of the accident.

Chinese woman injures 14 kids in kindergarten stabbing spree

But eye witness told Chongqing Youth Daily that a red car had been travelling on the wrong side of the road at the time of the accident.

The female driver of the car has been detained by police, Thepaper reported.

Video footage taken at the scene by local residents show that a section of the barrier had been smashed. There was no sign of any wreckage from the bus, just oil on the surface of the water.