Chinese rich kids caught in rock band drug bust

Eleven young men, most of them fuerdai – wealthy second-generation millennials – will face court in southeastern China on drug charges, a Chinese newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Police in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, said men were all members of two rock bands in the city and tested positive for marijuana after a drug bust late last month, the Qianjiang Evening News reported.

Police launched the investigation in September after a tip-off, the report said.

Most of the suspects had studied abroad, had a similar family background and formed bands after returning from overseas, officers were quoted as saying. Police allege the men often kept marijuana at their studios and either possessed or sold the drug.

Among the accused is Huang Xiaoxin, a man in his early 20s and the son of a prominent businessman.

Huang studied at an American university and worked in his father’s company when he returned to China.

He soon quit the job and formed a band with three friends.

According to the report, Huang said he first tried the drug at the end of 2017 when a friend gave him two marijuana-laced cigarettes.

He also bought marijuana over the internet for personal use or for other band members, sometimes selling the drug to others, according to the police.

Another suspect, identified only as Akang, allegedly bought the drug from a friend, paying for deliveries through WeChat, a mobile-based social media app, the report said.

The friend would then send him location guidance to help him find the deliveries hidden in bushes in a residential block, it said.

The newspaper reported in September that police in Hangzhou, also in Zhejiang province, detained 50 fuerdai in a similar case. Some of the accused reportedly told police that they felt drugs were essential for socialising.

The news of the arrests prompted a mixed reaction in Chinese social media.

“When it comes to musicians, drugs is non-news,” one commenter on the Twitter-like Weibo service said.