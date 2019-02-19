Chinese travellers have been warned that, while public fighting between couples is usually ignored at home, in the US there can be serious consequences, including domestic violence charges. Photo: Weibo
Chinese tourist arrested in US for fighting in public accused of domestic violence
- New York consulate issues advisory after man arrested for getting into a tussle with his wife outside their hotel
- In China people try not to intervene in family matters but in the US an argument can have serious consequences
