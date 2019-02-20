Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ghana is cracking down on Chinese gold miners working illegally in the African country. Photo: Handout
Society

Dig for gold in Ghana at your own risk, Chinese miners warned after arrests

  • Beijing issues statement amid crackdown on illegal operations in West African country
  • Several Chinese nationals have been detained in recent days, foreign ministry says
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 11:36am

TOP PICKS

Ghana is cracking down on Chinese gold miners working illegally in the African country. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The latest gold purchase by the world’s second-largest economy came at a time when global central banks are hoarding the precious metal. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China joins global central bank gold rush as foreign exchange reserves stabilise

  • The country’s gold reserves rose slightly to 59.94 million ounces at the end of January from 59.56 million ounces at the end of December 2018
  • China, the world’s largest foreign exchange reserve holder, has been reluctant in diversifying its US$3 trillion foreign exchanges into gold
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Karen Yeung  

Updated: Tuesday, 12 Feb, 2019 11:39am

TOP PICKS

The latest gold purchase by the world’s second-largest economy came at a time when global central banks are hoarding the precious metal. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.