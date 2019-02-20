Ghana is cracking down on Chinese gold miners working illegally in the African country. Photo: Handout
Dig for gold in Ghana at your own risk, Chinese miners warned after arrests
- Beijing issues statement amid crackdown on illegal operations in West African country
- Several Chinese nationals have been detained in recent days, foreign ministry says
China Society
The latest gold purchase by the world’s second-largest economy came at a time when global central banks are hoarding the precious metal. Photo: Reuters
China joins global central bank gold rush as foreign exchange reserves stabilise
- The country’s gold reserves rose slightly to 59.94 million ounces at the end of January from 59.56 million ounces at the end of December 2018
- China, the world’s largest foreign exchange reserve holder, has been reluctant in diversifying its US$3 trillion foreign exchanges into gold
China economy
