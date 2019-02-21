A woman gets on her hands and knees to plead with motorists to vacate an emergency lane so the ambulance carrying her injured son can get to hospital in Luan, Anhui province. Photo: Pear Video
Chinese mother forced to make desperate plea to motorists blocking ambulance with injured son
- Woman gets down on hands and knees as she appeals to drivers to get their cars out of an emergency lane and clear the way to hospital
Topic | China Society
A woman gets on her hands and knees to plead with motorists to vacate an emergency lane so the ambulance carrying her injured son can get to hospital in Luan, Anhui province. Photo: Pear Video