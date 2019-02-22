Three-quarters of the 2,000 Chinese students polled said they had seen their peers drunk. Photo: Reuters
Alcohol bans on Chinese campuses backed by 65 per cent of students in poll
- Some mainland universities have banned drinking on and even off campus, with one threatening to send photos of drunk students to parents
- Over 80 per cent of students said peers drank regularly, in poll by Communist-affiliated newspaper and questionnaires website
Topic | China education
