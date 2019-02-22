Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Three-quarters of the 2,000 Chinese students polled said they had seen their peers drunk. Photo: Reuters
Society

Alcohol bans on Chinese campuses backed by 65 per cent of students in poll

  • Some mainland universities have banned drinking on and even off campus, with one threatening to send photos of drunk students to parents
  • Over 80 per cent of students said peers drank regularly, in poll by Communist-affiliated newspaper and questionnaires website
Topic |   China education
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 2:59pm

TOP PICKS

Three-quarters of the 2,000 Chinese students polled said they had seen their peers drunk. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.