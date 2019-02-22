Video of a group men using electricity to harvest earthworms has highlighted an environmental problem which is affecting the health of agricultural soils in China. Photo: Pear Video
China’s taste for worms is killing the soil
- Shocking video shows men using electric currents to lure earthworms out of the ground for the cooking pot
- The method is destroying the environment
