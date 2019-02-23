The woman’s hammer attack on the window was caught on the train’s surveillance camera. Photo: 163.com
Chinese woman gets five days’ detention for rail rage window attack after row with boyfriend
- Passenger tried to smash her way out using an emergency hammer after her partner threatened to leave her
- Police on train travelling from Beijing to Qingdao charge her with criminal damage
