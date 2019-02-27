China has set a target of half of babies younger than six months old being breastfed by 2020. Photo: ChinaFotoPress
China should ban misleading milk formula adverts to boost breastfeeding, research group says
- Only 30 per cent of Chinese babies are fed only breast milk, survey finds
- Group behind the study blames advertising for China trailing the global average and its own target of 50 per cent by 2020
