At US$30 each, the Starbucks chain’s pink double-layered glass Cat Claw Cups are in huge demand. Photo: Handout
In China, fur flies at Starbucks as limited edition US$30 cups are like catnip for collectors and coffee fans
- Coffee chain surprised by whirlwind reception for feline-themed promotion
- Internet scalpers sell Cat Claw Cups at up to nine times their retail value
Topic | China Society
At US$30 each, the Starbucks chain’s pink double-layered glass Cat Claw Cups are in huge demand. Photo: Handout