Tears of relief from Wang Xinyuan and supporters as prosecutors in northern China dropped charges against him and his wife for killing the man who stalked his daughter, tormented his family and broke into their home. Photo: Weibo
Chinese prosecutors forced by public opinion to accept self-defence plea from couple who killed stalker
- Campaign by daughter to save parents from trial for death of man who tormented her family promoted what one lawyer called ‘judicial fairness’
Topic | China Society
Hebei couple Wang Xinyuan and Zhao Yinzhi are in the middle of a legal and public opinion storm after claiming the death of their daughter’s stalker at their home was the result of a break-in. Photo: Handout
Chinese couple accused of killing daughter’s stalker await decision in self-defence row
- Mother and father in Hebei wait to hear decision of authorities on their claim
- Spurned man said to have harassed woman before break-in that led to his death
