A maternity unit in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Society

More Shanghai babies given mother’s surname as China’s old patriarchal traditions start to fade

  • Official figures from city suggest almost 10 per cent of newborns took their mother’s name as women start to enjoy more independence and higher status
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 8:04am

The Hangzhou Grand Theatre and the city’s InterContinental hotel. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong democrats to visit Shanghai and Hangzhou to ‘scout the competition’ around China

  • Pro-democracy lawmakers agree to join economic research trip to Yangtze River Delta in April, but say it does not mean any greater prospect of dialogue with Beijing on political reform
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 7:01am

