Sabrina Ho is chief executive of Poly Auction Macau and head of her own com­pany, Chiu Yeng Culture. Photo: Bruce Yan
Society

Stanley Ho’s daughter Sabrina reveals she will marry Harvard student from northeast China

  • Engagement announced on social media along with video of Thomas Xin Qilong proposing to Sabrina Ho in September
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 10:20pm, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:20pm, 9 Mar, 2019

Sabrina Ho is chief executive of Poly Auction Macau and head of her own com­pany, Chiu Yeng Culture. Photo: Bruce Yan
Stanley Ho's third wife, Ina Chan (left) and daughter Laurinda Ho at the Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital in Happy Valley. Photo: Dickson Lee
Society

Casino tycoon Stanley Ho in good shape and resting in Hong Kong hospital, wife says, dismissing news of billionaire being seriously ill

  • Ina Chan Un Chan and daughter Laurinda Ho say family patriarch has been interacting well with loved ones and not in intensive care
Topic |   Stanley Ho
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 5:30pm, 9 Feb, 2019

Updated: 10:40pm, 9 Feb, 2019

Stanley Ho's third wife, Ina Chan (left) and daughter Laurinda Ho at the Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital in Happy Valley. Photo: Dickson Lee
