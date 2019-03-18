The Shanghai Market Supervision Administration tested 28 batches of smart toilet seats. Photo: CCTV
Smart toilet seats sold online in China found to be substandard, with electric shock risk
- Shanghai authorities tested 28 batches of the popular product, finding nearly 40 per cent did not meet standards
- Some of the units had ‘structural defects that are potential safety hazards’
Topic | China Society
Two hours after the report aired, police raided an illegal factory in Shandong accused of using medical waste to make plastic pinwheels and bubble bottles for children. Photo: CCTV
Chinese consumer rights show prompts action on factories turning plastic medical waste into toys
- Used diapers and sanitary pads being shredded and made into new ones also among cases revealed on state broadcaster’s annual programme
- But for the first time in many years, foreign brands were not in the cross hairs
Topic | Consumers
