Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The restaurant said it would open the washing-up areas of its kitchens to public view. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese restaurant chain sorry after hygiene problems exposed on TV

  • Xibei Oat Noodle Village outlet in Nanjing says it will step up training and transparency after inspectors find dirty bowls, staff not following regulations
  • It came a day after problems reported at another chain, Grandma’s Home
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 7:49pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:49pm, 18 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The restaurant said it would open the washing-up areas of its kitchens to public view. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Authorities compared photos of spoiled meat on social media with samples taken from the canteen, saying the samples met food safety standards. More test results are expected on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese school principal sacked over claims mouldy food found in canteen

  • Company that owns private high school in Chengdu, legal representative and two local officials are also under investigation over the incident
  • Parents protested last week after piles of spoiled meat and seafood were allegedly discovered in kitchen
Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 5:01pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:06pm, 17 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Authorities compared photos of spoiled meat on social media with samples taken from the canteen, saying the samples met food safety standards. More test results are expected on Monday. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.