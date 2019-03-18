The restaurant said it would open the washing-up areas of its kitchens to public view. Photo: Weibo
Chinese restaurant chain sorry after hygiene problems exposed on TV
- Xibei Oat Noodle Village outlet in Nanjing says it will step up training and transparency after inspectors find dirty bowls, staff not following regulations
- It came a day after problems reported at another chain, Grandma’s Home
Topic | China Society
The restaurant said it would open the washing-up areas of its kitchens to public view. Photo: Weibo
Authorities compared photos of spoiled meat on social media with samples taken from the canteen, saying the samples met food safety standards. More test results are expected on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Chinese school principal sacked over claims mouldy food found in canteen
- Company that owns private high school in Chengdu, legal representative and two local officials are also under investigation over the incident
- Parents protested last week after piles of spoiled meat and seafood were allegedly discovered in kitchen
Topic | China Society
Authorities compared photos of spoiled meat on social media with samples taken from the canteen, saying the samples met food safety standards. More test results are expected on Monday. Photo: Weibo